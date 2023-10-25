Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, OHI stock has gone down by -2.23%, with a monthly gain of 0.06% and a quarterly surge of 4.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for OHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OHI is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for OHI is $34.20, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.04% of that float. The average trading volume for OHI on October 25, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 33.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that REITs have been under pressure due to rising interest rates and concerns about maturing debt. Office REITs are particularly vulnerable as remote work and reduced space needs impact their profitability. OHI, a healthcare REIT, has performed well and has a strong debt profile, making it an attractive investment option.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $36 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OHI Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.