Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) is $30.00, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for ORI is 262.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORI on October 25, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

ORI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 26.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Solid market presence, niche focus, low property catastrophe exposure in its General Insurance segment and a strong capital position poise Old Republic (ORI) well for growth.

ORI’s Market Performance

Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) has experienced a -2.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month, and a -1.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for ORI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for ORI’s stock, with a 4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORI Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.93. In addition, Old Republic International Corp. saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from ADACHI BARBARA, who purchase 3,620 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Aug 02. After this action, ADACHI BARBARA now owns 5,920 shares of Old Republic International Corp., valued at $100,057 using the latest closing price.

OBERST STEPHEN J, the Executive Vice President of Old Republic International Corp., sale 26,500 shares at $27.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that OBERST STEPHEN J is holding 68,574 shares at $733,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corp. stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.