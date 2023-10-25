Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has seen a -7.81% decrease in the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a -56.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for NVEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for NVEI stock, with a simple moving average of -52.29% for the last 200 days.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVEI is 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVEI is $28.86, which is $14.63 above the current price. The public float for NVEI is 62.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVEI on October 25, 2023 was 629.01K shares.

NVEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has plunged by -8.99 when compared to previous closing price of 15.63, but the company has seen a -7.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVEI Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.31. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw -44.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value 1.01, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.