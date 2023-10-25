Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is above average at 17.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NSC is 226.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSC on October 25, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

NSC stock's latest price update

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) has decreased by -0.34 when compared to last closing price of 196.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that High labor and fuel costs are likely to have hurt UPS’ third-quarter 2023 performance.

NSC’s Market Performance

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has experienced a -5.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month, and a -17.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for NSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for NSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $215 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSC Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.19. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp. saw -20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $209.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,654 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., valued at $419,100 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 32,776 shares at $448,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corp. stands at +25.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 19.91, with 6.53 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 41.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.