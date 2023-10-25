Navigating the Volatility of Flowserve Corp.’s (FLS) Stock

In the past week, FLS stock has gone down by -4.28%, with a monthly decline of -6.97% and a quarterly plunge of -2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Flowserve Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.58% for FLS’s stock, with a 0.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowserve Corp. (FLS) is $46.00, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on October 25, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 36.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today that it plans to release its results for the third quarter 2023 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, October 25. The following morning, on Thursday, October 26, the company will hold its conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Scott Rowe, president and chief executiv.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.14. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw 17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.18, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp. (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.