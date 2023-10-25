Myomo Inc (MYO) Stock Sees a-10.40 Decrease

The stock of Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen a -13.85% decrease in the past week, with a -13.18% drop in the past month, and a 48.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for MYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for MYO’s stock, with a 58.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MYO is $3.31, which is $2.19 above the current price. The public float for MYO is 14.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on October 25, 2023 was 386.71K shares.

MYO) stock’s latest price update

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO)’s stock price has dropped by -10.40 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Myomo (NYSEMKT: MYO ) stock is dropping on Monday after the wearable medical robotics company priced a public share offering. A press release from Myomo highlights details of its planned public offering.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MYO Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1570. In addition, Myomo Inc saw 119.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from Morris Milton Mayo, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 08. After this action, Morris Milton Mayo now owns 77,933 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $15,867 using the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo Inc, purchase 48,400 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 878,245 shares at $36,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -90.31, with -62.14 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.