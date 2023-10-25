Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is 36.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MA is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is $456.84, which is $69.93 above the current market price. The public float for MA is 835.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On October 25, 2023, MA’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

MA) stock’s latest price update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 383.67. However, the company has experienced a -3.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-23 that The payment networks will give insight into consumer spending — and resilience — when they report earnings this week. But they’ll also give indications of the pivot towards contactless payments as a preferred way to pay, and towards new payment flows that build ancillary revenue streams at Visa and Mastercard.

MA’s Market Performance

MA’s stock has fallen by -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.87% and a quarterly drop of -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Mastercard Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for MA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $475 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MA Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MA fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $394.78. In addition, Mastercard Incorporated saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MA starting from Murphy Timothy H, who sale 7,419 shares at the price of $397.28 back on Sep 29. After this action, Murphy Timothy H now owns 39,007 shares of Mastercard Incorporated, valued at $2,947,384 using the latest closing price.

Bhalla Ajay, the President Cyber & Intelligence of Mastercard Incorporated, sale 2,093 shares at $415.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Bhalla Ajay is holding 6,235 shares at $868,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.63 for the present operating margin

+96.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastercard Incorporated stands at +44.69. The total capital return value is set at 58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.58. Equity return is now at value 175.25, with 27.19 for asset returns.

Based on Mastercard Incorporated (MA), the company’s capital structure generated 234.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.14. Total debt to assets is 38.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.