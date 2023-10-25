Magnite Inc (MGNI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnite Inc (MGNI) is $14.23, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 119.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNI on October 25, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

The stock of Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) has decreased by -5.00 when compared to last closing price of 7.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Magnite, Inc.’s future seems uncertain due to its highly leveraged balance sheet. Challenges in the CTV sector, like a shift in the advertising landscape, worry me. I share analysts’ skepticism about Magnite’s 2024 prospects.

MGNI’s Market Performance

Magnite Inc (MGNI) has seen a -5.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.84% decline in the past month and a -52.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.40% for MGNI’s stock, with a -35.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at -12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Magnite Inc saw -36.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from Buonasera David, who sale 5,444 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Sep 06. After this action, Buonasera David now owns 207,246 shares of Magnite Inc, valued at $46,710 using the latest closing price.

Spillane Robert F, the Director of Magnite Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Spillane Robert F is holding 94,090 shares at $201,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -31.67, with -9.28 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magnite Inc (MGNI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.