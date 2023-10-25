Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has seen a -16.20% decrease in the past week, with a -26.58% drop in the past month, and a -63.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.91% for LYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.56% for LYT’s stock, with a -73.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for LYT is at 2.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 7.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for LYT on October 25, 2023 was 447.53K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT Trading at -43.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1705. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -73.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stands at -12.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.