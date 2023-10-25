Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.93relation to previous closing price of 71.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Tech stocks have had a solid 2023, with the large-cap firms putting in especially strong numbers year-to-date (YTD). However, there are problems on the horizon.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSCC is $99.64, which is $26.83 above the current price. The public float for LSCC is 136.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on October 25, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen a -4.75% decrease in the past week, with a -13.19% drop in the past month, and a -14.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.14% for LSCC’s stock, with a -15.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSCC Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.77. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw 12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Sep 21. After this action, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN now owns 10,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $835,263 using the latest closing price.

Luther Sherri R, the SVP, CFO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 7,500 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Luther Sherri R is holding 127,810 shares at $680,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 40.53, with 27.38 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.