Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) has dropped by -7.95 compared to previous close of 2.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023 before the market opens on November 7, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 36-month beta value for SWIM is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for SWIM is $4.43, which is $2.44 above than the current price. The public float for SWIM is 37.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on October 25, 2023 was 391.84K shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

SWIM stock saw a decrease of -16.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for Latham Group Inc (SWIM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.72% for SWIM’s stock, with a -33.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at -27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM fell by -16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Latham Group Inc saw -31.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Rajeski Scott Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, Rajeski Scott Michael now owns 291,056 shares of Latham Group Inc, valued at $31,680 using the latest closing price.

Rajeski Scott Michael, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Latham Group Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rajeski Scott Michael is holding 283,056 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.12, with -1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.