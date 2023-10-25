KB Home (KBH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.42 in comparison to its previous close of 43.10, however, the company has experienced a -1.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that KB Home (KBH) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 5.61x. The 36-month beta value for KBH is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for KBH is $55.08, which is $12.16 above than the current price. The public float for KBH is 76.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on October 25, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stock saw a decrease of -1.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for KB Home (KBH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for KBH’s stock, with a -3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $49 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at -9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.23. In addition, KB Home saw 34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 17.81, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In summary, KB Home (KBH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.