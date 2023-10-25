Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) is above average at 46.04x. The 36-month beta value for IRM is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IRM is $68.86, which is $9.21 above than the current price. The public float for IRM is 289.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on October 25, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

IRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 59.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that REITs are down bad this year. REIT stocks across nearly all sectors are down by double digits since January.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has fallen by -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly drop of -4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Iron Mountain Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for IRM’s stock, with a 5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.45. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $57.68 back on Oct 05. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $606,044 using the latest closing price.

MARSON DEBORAH, the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $57.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that MARSON DEBORAH is holding 56,026 shares at $115,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 71.35, with 2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.