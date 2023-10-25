IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has gone down by -3.68% for the week, with a -9.44% drop in the past month and a -18.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for IQV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.79% for IQV’s stock, with a -13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) by analysts is $247.16, which is $65.16 above the current market price. The public float for IQV is 181.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of IQV was 1.03M shares.

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 186.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Medical Product companies’ results are likely to reflect base business recovery on a year-over-year basis. Let’s see how EW, PODD, DXCM and IQV are poised ahead of their earnings release.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $260 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.24. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Panagos Constantinos, who sale 27,317 shares at the price of $208.67 back on Sep 19. After this action, Panagos Constantinos now owns 14,250 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $5,700,340 using the latest closing price.

Knightly Kevin C sale 5,820 shares at $201.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Knightly Kevin C is holding 0 shares at $1,175,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 231.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 52.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.