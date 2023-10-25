Intuit Inc (INTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 505.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that We pick high-growth dividend stocks that have rapidly grown their dividends in the recent past rather than offering a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. We provide criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks, offering a step-by-step guide on structuring a portfolio based on this strategy.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INTU is $559.21, which is $66.11 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for INTU on October 25, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stock saw a decrease of -6.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Intuit Inc (INTU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.74% for INTU’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $520 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $522.34. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 26.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Vazquez Raul, who sale 1,938 shares at the price of $516.52 back on Oct 05. After this action, Vazquez Raul now owns 1,631 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $1,001,018 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 696 shares at $511.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,098 shares at $355,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at +16.59. Equity return is now at value 14.14, with 8.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc (INTU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.