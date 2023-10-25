Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ)’s stock price has dropped by -7.46 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-16 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer traders huge upside potential but also carry significant risks. One strategy used by some investors to identify promising penny stocks is tracking insider trading activity through SEC filings.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTZ is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intrusion Inc (INTZ) is $3.00, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for INTZ is 15.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.21% of that float. On October 25, 2023, INTZ’s average trading volume was 947.78K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ stock saw an increase of -15.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.81% and a quarterly increase of -67.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.25% for Intrusion Inc (INTZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for INTZ’s stock, with a -75.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

INTZ Trading at -34.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3504. In addition, Intrusion Inc saw -89.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from Hyer Raymond T, who purchase 100,652 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 29. After this action, Hyer Raymond T now owns 2,498,620 shares of Intrusion Inc, valued at $34,121 using the latest closing price.

Hyer Raymond T, the 10% Owner of Intrusion Inc, purchase 206,148 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Hyer Raymond T is holding 2,397,968 shares at $67,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.27 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc stands at -215.55. The total capital return value is set at -224.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,737.58. Equity return is now at value -477.45, with -185.53 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.