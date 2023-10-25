International Seaways Inc (INSW) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of International Seaways Inc (INSW) has seen a 3.99% increase in the past week, with a 7.79% gain in the past month, and a 24.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for INSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.02% for INSW’s stock, with a 22.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Seaways Inc (INSW) is $60.90, which is $13.21 above the current market price. The public float for INSW is 33.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on October 25, 2023 was 570.52K shares.

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.18 in relation to its previous close of 46.67. However, the company has experienced a 3.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”) announced today that it plans to release third quarter 2023 results before market open on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on the same day. Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time 9:00 AM ET Dial-in Numbers US: +1 (833) 470-1428 International: +1 (929) 526-1599 Conference ID 300167 A live webcast of.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.72. In addition, International Seaways Inc saw 44.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Small James D III, who sale 500 shares at the price of $46.30 back on Oct 16. After this action, Small James D III now owns 53,717 shares of International Seaways Inc, valued at $23,150 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T of International Seaways Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $44.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 79,927 shares at $44,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 46.18, with 26.23 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Seaways Inc (INSW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.