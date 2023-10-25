Hillman Solutions Corp’s (HLMN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has gone down by -9.71% for the week, with a -18.59% drop in the past month and a -29.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for HLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.30% for HLMN’s stock, with a -21.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for HLMN is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLMN is $11.44, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for HLMN is 192.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for HLMN on October 25, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

HLMN) stock’s latest price update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.74relation to previous closing price of 6.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (“Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLMN Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -17.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Woodlief Philip, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 18. After this action, Woodlief Philip now owns 27,537 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp, valued at $79,100 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hillman Solutions Corp, sale 22,455,000 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $172,652,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.78. Equity return is now at value -2.39, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 83.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.58. Total debt to assets is 39.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.