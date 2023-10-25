Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 30.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Dividend growth stocks provide cash flow to investors quarterly or, in some cases, monthly. When share prices are crashing due to a market sell-off, that can provide some comfort as cash continues to flow in.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is above average at 15.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is $34.80, which is $4.26 above the current market price. The public float for HESM is 66.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HESM on October 25, 2023 was 832.47K shares.

HESM’s Market Performance

The stock of Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has seen a -2.18% decrease in the past week, with a 3.00% rise in the past month, and a -1.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for HESM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for HESM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HESM Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.62. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw 2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Global Infrastructure Investor, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $28.59 back on Aug 22. After this action, Global Infrastructure Investor now owns 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $42,885,000 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Hess Midstream LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 0 shares at $285,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.05 for the present operating margin

+63.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at +6.58. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value 32.97, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,177.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.17. Total debt to assets is 80.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,176.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.