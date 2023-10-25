Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.46relation to previous closing price of 54.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Hasbro (HAS) third-quarter 2023 results are likely to be aided by new product launches and strategic partnerships.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) by analysts is $76.17, which is $21.18 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 129.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of HAS was 1.70M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS’s stock has seen a -5.86% decrease for the week, with a -17.51% drop in the past month and a -14.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Hasbro, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $62 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.41. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -9.46, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.