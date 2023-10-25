Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GBX stock has gone down by -18.63%, with a monthly decline of -16.10% and a quarterly plunge of -24.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Greenbrier Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.14% for GBX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBX is 1.59.

The public float for GBX is 29.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBX on October 25, 2023 was 244.96K shares.

GBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has decreased by -17.89 when compared to last closing price of 40.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Greenbrier Companies (GBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for GBX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for GBX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBX Trading at -18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX fell by -16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.19. In addition, Greenbrier Cos., Inc. saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Dornan Laurie R, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $46.29 back on Jul 31. After this action, Dornan Laurie R now owns 22,331 shares of Greenbrier Cos., Inc., valued at $150,453 using the latest closing price.

Swindells Charles J, the Director of Greenbrier Cos., Inc., sale 1,470 shares at $45.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Swindells Charles J is holding 36,573 shares at $66,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.70 for the present operating margin

+10.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrier Cos., Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 4.63, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 127.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.95. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.