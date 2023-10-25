General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Dynamics Corp. (GD) is $266.52, which is $23.81 above the current market price. The public float for GD is 271.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GD on October 25, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has plunge by 4.17relation to previous closing price of 233.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-25 that General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) topped Street expectations in its third quarter on surging demand for artillery and armored vehicles. The Reston, Virginia-based defense contractor reported a third-quarter profit of $3.04 per share, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.91 per share.

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has experienced a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.24% rise in the past month, and a 10.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for GD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for GD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $265 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GD Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.12. In addition, General Dynamics Corp. saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who sale 33,230 shares at the price of $227.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N now owns 778,092 shares of General Dynamics Corp., valued at $7,575,211 using the latest closing price.

Gallopoulos Gregory S, the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of General Dynamics Corp., sale 6,500 shares at $225.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Gallopoulos Gregory S is holding 113,319 shares at $1,467,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp. (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.