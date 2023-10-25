Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) by analysts is $9.00, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 3.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of FRGT was 692.78K shares.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT)'s stock price has plunge by -5.99relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRGT’s Market Performance

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has seen a -16.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.81% decline in the past month and a -61.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.36% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.83% for FRGT’s stock, with a -79.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3523. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -86.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.