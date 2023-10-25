Examining the Volatility of Real Good Food Company Inc’s (RGF) Stock

The stock of Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has gone up by 8.26% for the week, with a -27.00% drop in the past month and a -42.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.57% for RGF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.80% for RGF’s stock, with a -38.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGF is 0.45.

The average price predicted by analysts for RGF is $6.67, which is $4.11 above the current price. The public float for RGF is 6.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGF on October 25, 2023 was 145.61K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF)’s stock price has soared by 6.46 in relation to previous closing price of 2.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Real Good Foods (RGF) announces preliminary results for the third quarter of 2023.

RGF Trading at -28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -61.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Nelson Mark Joseph, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Oct 11. After this action, Nelson Mark Joseph now owns 116,466 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $168,000 using the latest closing price.

Freeman Bryan T. purchase 23,809 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Freeman Bryan T. is holding 33,809 shares at $49,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Real Good Food Company Inc stands at -7.76. The total capital return value is set at -45.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.24. Equity return is now at value -40.22, with -10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF), the company’s capital structure generated 309.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.57. Total debt to assets is 82.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.