Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vicor Corp.’s (VICR) Stock

The stock of Vicor Corp. (VICR) has seen a -30.40% decrease in the past week, with a -32.28% drop in the past month, and a -59.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for VICR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.62% for VICR stock, with a simple moving average of -32.90% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ: VICR) is above average at 32.38x. The 36-month beta value for VICR is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VICR is $68.50, which is $30.26 above than the current price. The public float for VICR is 22.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.76% of that float. The average trading volume of VICR on October 25, 2023 was 541.21K shares.

VICR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ: VICR) has plunged by -28.11 when compared to previous closing price of 53.19, but the company has seen a -30.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jim Schmidt – Chief Financial Officer Phil Davies – Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing Patrizio Vinciarelli – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jon Tanwanteng – CJS Securities John Dillon – D&B Capital Quinn Bolton – Needham & Company Operator Hello, everyone. Today’s webinar entitled Vicor Earning Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023.

VICR Trading at -37.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -33.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR fell by -29.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.96. In addition, Vicor Corp. saw -28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from Fendelet Quentin A., who sale 280 shares at the price of $67.94 back on Sep 01. After this action, Fendelet Quentin A. now owns 0 shares of Vicor Corp., valued at $19,023 using the latest closing price.

Fendelet Quentin A., the Corp. VP-CAO. of Vicor Corp., purchase 280 shares at $40.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Fendelet Quentin A. is holding 280 shares at $11,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 9.54 for asset returns.

Based on Vicor Corp. (VICR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Vicor Corp. (VICR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.