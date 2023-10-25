Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Telus Corp.’s (TU) Stock

The stock of Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a -2.92% decrease in the past week, with a -3.61% drop in the past month, and a -10.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for TU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for TU’s stock, with a -14.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) is above average at 26.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for TU is 1.45B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TU on October 25, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has jumped by 1.06 compared to previous close of 16.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Investors interested in Diversified Communication Services stocks are likely familiar with Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and Telus (TU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

TU Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.40. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telus Corp. (TU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.