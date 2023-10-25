Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 64.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that REITs offer an opportunity to buy real estate at a discount. Private equity players are already taking advantage of this. We highlight 2 likely buyout candidates.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is $71.04, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 176.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on October 25, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a -4.29% decrease in the past week, with a -2.98% drop in the past month, and a -10.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for ELS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for ELS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.50. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.