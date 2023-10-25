Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENVA is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENVA is $60.80, which is $29.09 above the current market price. The public float for ENVA is 29.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ENVA on October 25, 2023 was 187.44K shares.

ENVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) has decreased by -17.35 when compared to last closing price of 44.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Lindsay Savarese – Investor Relations David Fisher – Chief Executive Officer Steve Cunningham – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants David Scharf – JMP Securities John Hecht – Jefferies Vincent Caintic – Stephens John Rowan – Janney Operator Hello. And welcome to the Enova Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

ENVA’s Market Performance

ENVA’s stock has fallen by -24.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.38% and a quarterly drop of -33.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Enova International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.87% for ENVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVA stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ENVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVA in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $49 based on the research report published on March 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ENVA Trading at -26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -25.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVA fell by -23.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.63. In addition, Enova International Inc. saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVA starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 2,920 shares at the price of $51.38 back on Aug 30. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 14,182 shares of Enova International Inc., valued at $150,022 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Steven E, the Chief Financial Officer of Enova International Inc., sale 7,892 shares at $50.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cunningham Steven E is holding 169,491 shares at $396,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Enova International Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 12.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.94. Equity return is now at value 15.89, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Enova International Inc. (ENVA), the company’s capital structure generated 195.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.12. Total debt to assets is 61.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.