Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) is above average at 32.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is $23.33, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for ESI is 221.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESI on October 25, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

The stock price of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has dropped by -1.25 compared to previous close of 18.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Weaker end-market demand and customer destocking dampen prospects of the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry. PPG, ESI and HWKN are set to gain from self-help actions.

ESI’s Market Performance

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has experienced a -2.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a -12.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for ESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for ESI’s stock, with a -6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $23 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESI Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.99. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Maynard-Elliott Nichelle, who sale 4,174 shares at the price of $19.61 back on Sep 19. After this action, Maynard-Elliott Nichelle now owns 24,789 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $81,852 using the latest closing price.

Goralski Michael, the EVP, Head of I&S of Element Solutions Inc, sale 28,000 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Goralski Michael is holding 131,808 shares at $533,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 5.78, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.95. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.