Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for HLTH is $2.94, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for HLTH is 97.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for HLTH on October 25, 2023 was 467.40K shares.

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH)’s stock price has dropped by -7.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lorna Williams – IR Ayub Khattak – Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman Aasim Javed – CFO Conference Call Participants David Delahunt – Goldman Sachs Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HLTH’s Market Performance

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has experienced a -20.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.18% drop in the past month, and a -29.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.11% for HLTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.79% for HLTH’s stock, with a -70.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -20.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4091. In addition, Cue Health Inc saw -84.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 29,269 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc, valued at $88,334 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc, sale 24,147 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,939,647 shares at $71,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc stands at -40.14. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.17. Equity return is now at value -51.88, with -38.37 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Health Inc (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.