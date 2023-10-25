Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) today announced that its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. This call will include both live, prepared remarks as well as a Q&A session. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international ca.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Container Store Group Inc (TCS) by analysts is $2.75, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for TCS is 33.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TCS was 422.82K shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

The stock of Container Store Group Inc (TCS) has seen a -10.45% decrease in the past week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month, and a -42.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for TCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.48% for TCS’s stock, with a -39.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCS Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Container Store Group Inc saw -54.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Malhotra Satish, who purchase 12,417 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Aug 31. After this action, Malhotra Satish now owns 737,938 shares of Container Store Group Inc, valued at $30,307 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Robert E, the Director of Container Store Group Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Jordan Robert E is holding 224,059 shares at $70,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Container Store Group Inc stands at -15.17. The total capital return value is set at 8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.33. Equity return is now at value -53.08, with -16.38 for asset returns.

Based on Container Store Group Inc (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Container Store Group Inc (TCS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.