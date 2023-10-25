Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) is above average at 2.01x. The 36-month beta value for CHK is also noteworthy at 0.67.

The average price estimated by analysts for CHK is $106.10, which is $20.58 above than the current price. The public float for CHK is 110.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.96% of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on October 25, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.62relation to previous closing price of 86.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that In August, Chesapeake Energy Corporation sold the remaining Eagle Ford assets for $700 million, bringing the total proceeds from the exit to over $3.5 billion. The company warns of lower production for the second half of 2023 due to weakening natural gas prices and reduced demand. Chesapeake Energy reports second-quarter income of $391 million, significantly lower compared to the same period last year.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK’s stock has fallen by -4.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.94% and a quarterly rise of 4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Chesapeake Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.76% for CHK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.05. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw -7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corp. stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 77.06, with 44.08 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.