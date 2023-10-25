CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 66.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that CBRE (CBRE) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) is 25.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) is $90.71, which is $23.88 above the current market price. The public float for CBRE is 307.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On October 25, 2023, CBRE’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE stock saw a decrease of -6.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for CBRE’s stock, with a -15.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRE Trading at -14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.40. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Boze Brandon B, who sale 1,200,000 shares at the price of $84.41 back on Aug 29. After this action, Boze Brandon B now owns 4,637,748 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $101,292,000 using the latest closing price.

Dhandapani Chandra, the CEO, GWS of CBRE Group Inc, sale 6,551 shares at $84.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Dhandapani Chandra is holding 126,644 shares at $550,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.