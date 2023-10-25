CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) is above average at 63.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) is $23.00, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for CTRE is 97.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTRE on October 25, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE)’s stock price has soared by 0.84 in relation to previous closing price of 21.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that REITs are an exciting sector for investors. They offer exposure to the real estate market with little capital to purchase real estate properties.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE’s stock has fallen by -2.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.07% and a quarterly rise of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for CareTrust REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.17% for CTRE’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRE Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.10. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw 15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 4.05, with 1.95 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.