Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has seen a -8.49% decrease in the past week, with a -8.73% drop in the past month, and a -21.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for BYD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.19% for BYD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.37% for the last 200 days.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BYD is $75.83, which is $24.27 above the current market price. The public float for BYD is 70.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume for BYD on October 25, 2023 was 792.62K shares.

BYD) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYD Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.63. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corp. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 9,939 shares at the price of $65.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 9,670,064 shares of Boyd Gaming Corp., valued at $647,029 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM S, the Chair Emeritus of Boyd Gaming Corp., sale 40,207 shares at $65.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that BOYD WILLIAM S is holding 9,680,003 shares at $2,634,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corp. stands at +17.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 44.04, with 11.69 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 244.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 59.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.