Big Lots Inc (BIG) Stock Experiences -9.73% Monthly Change

In the past week, BIG stock has gone down by -8.60%, with a monthly decline of -9.73% and a quarterly plunge of -57.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.88% for Big Lots Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for BIG stock, with a simple moving average of -55.68% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Big Lots Inc (BIG) is $6.47, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for BIG is 27.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIG on October 25, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

BIG) stock’s latest price update

Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.80 in relation to its previous close of 4.44. However, the company has experienced a -8.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-19 that The third-quarter earnings-reporting season is now upon us, with banks kicking off the season as usual. Interest rates are much higher than they were a year ago, and some banks are seeing a nice boost.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIG Trading at -21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Big Lots Inc saw -70.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Robins Ronald A Jr, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Robins Ronald A Jr now owns 169,897 shares of Big Lots Inc, valued at $50,050 using the latest closing price.

Schlonsky Michael Allen, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Schlonsky Michael Allen is holding 194,207 shares at $48,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -95.49, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 271.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 56.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Big Lots Inc (BIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.