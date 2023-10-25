Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSBR is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) is $6.15, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for BSBR is 2.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On October 25, 2023, BSBR’s average trading volume was 438.47K shares.

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (NYSE: BSBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.02 in comparison to its previous close of 5.29, however, the company has experienced a 4.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-17 that BSBR, AMD and AA have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 17, 2023.

BSBR’s Market Performance

BSBR’s stock has risen by 4.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.40% and a quarterly drop of -10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for BSBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.70 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSBR Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR stands at +10.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 9.63, with 1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR), the company’s capital structure generated 334.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.99. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.