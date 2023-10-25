Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.32 in relation to its previous close of 7.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that BBVA has reported positive financial performance and offers a high dividend yield, but its valuation is now fair after a strong share price rally. The bank has maintained strong operating momentum, beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q2 2023. BBVA’s dividend seems sustainable and its current forward dividend yield is about 7.5%, making it a compelling income investment.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) is 6.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) is $9.83, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.96B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On October 25, 2023, BBVA’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA stock saw an increase of -2.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.23% and a quarterly increase of -0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.28% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR saw 30.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.