Assessing the Risk and Potential of Neogenomics Inc.’s (NEO) Stock

The stock of Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a 4.45% increase in the past week, with a 16.41% gain in the past month, and a -12.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.26% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.19% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 1.23.

The public float for NEO is 125.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume for NEO on October 25, 2023 was 886.10K shares.

NEO) stock’s latest price update

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 14.75. However, the company has seen a 4.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that NeoGenomics ( NEO ) is a small-cap provider of cancer genetics diagnostics. They boast one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEO Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Neogenomics Inc. saw 55.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -11.47, with -6.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.