Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) is $8.38, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for APVO is 11.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APVO on October 25, 2023 was 428.02K shares.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-30 that Millionaire-maker penny stocks, as you might guess from the title does not represent a universally accessible sector. While these ideas can possibly make you rich, they can just as easily make you poor.

APVO’s Market Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has seen a -5.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.55% decline in the past month and a -70.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.04% for APVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.70% for APVO’s stock, with a -78.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APVO Trading at -17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3269. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -86.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.75 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stands at +225.24. The total capital return value is set at -75.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.62. Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -56.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.