Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR) Stock Experiences -52.24% Monthly Change

In the past week, SFR stock has gone down by -46.31%, with a monthly decline of -52.24% and a quarterly plunge of -67.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.04% for Appreciate Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.39% for SFR’s stock, with a -85.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SFR is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for SFR is $3.50, which is $3.4 above than the current price. The public float for SFR is 13.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SFR on October 25, 2023 was 320.17K shares.

SFR) stock’s latest price update

Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SFR)’s stock price has gone decline by -34.52 in comparison to its previous close of 0.15, however, the company has experienced a -46.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-30 that Trading penny stocks can be an exhilarating venture, offering the potential for significant returns. These low-cost shares, often priced under $5, represent a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of emerging companies, particularly in the dynamic tech sector.

SFR Trading at -57.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares sank -49.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFR fell by -45.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1647. In addition, Appreciate Holdings Inc saw -91.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -0.81, with -0.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.