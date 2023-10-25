Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

The 36-month beta value for PBLA is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBLA is $23.50, which is $22.77 above than the current price. The public float for PBLA is 2.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on October 25, 2023 was 111.34K shares.

The stock of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has decreased by -14.64 when compared to last closing price of 0.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-25 that Whether you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy, the most active stocks today, or just trying to plan out your next long-term investment, understanding things like stock market news and events is important.

PBLA’s Market Performance

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a -20.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.35% drop in the past month, and a -61.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.97% for PBLA’s stock, with a -95.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -42.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0389. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -99.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value -798.16, with -153.85 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.