Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

The 36-month beta value for CBIO is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CBIO is $3.00, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for CBIO is 33.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume of CBIO on October 25, 2023 was 392.91K shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.47 in comparison to its previous close of 0.47, however, the company has experienced a 2.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-28 that Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company announced an asset purchase agreement with GC Biopharma. That agreement has Catalyst Biosciences selling three of its programs related to orphan hematology disorders to the company.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO’s stock has risen by 2.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.76% and a quarterly rise of 18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.24% for CBIO’s stock, with a 32.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4420. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc saw 32.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value -113.14, with -99.30 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.