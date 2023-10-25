Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK) is above average at 131.65x. The 36-month beta value for ATAK is also noteworthy at 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATAK is 5.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ATAK on October 25, 2023 was 6.71K shares.

ATAK) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATAK’s Market Performance

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) has seen a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.34% gain in the past month and a 3.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for ATAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for ATAK’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATAK Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAK rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp saw 6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAK

The total capital return value is set at -1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.58 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.