Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AMRN is also noteworthy at 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMRN is $2.05, which is $1.35 above than the current price. The public float for AMRN is 406.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of AMRN on October 25, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AMRN) stock’s latest price update

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.37 in relation to its previous close of 0.76. However, the company has experienced a -8.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN ) Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 26, 2023 9:55 AM ET CompanyParticipants Patrick Holt – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Carvey Leung – Cantor Fitzgerald Carvey Leung My name is Carvey Leung, and I’m a research associate at Cantor here. Thank you for joining us today, Patrick.

AMRN’s Market Performance

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has seen a -8.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.65% decline in the past month and a -37.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for AMRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.26% for AMRN’s stock, with a -46.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMRN Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRN fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8017. In addition, Amarin Corp ADR saw -41.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRN starting from Holt Patrick, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Aug 16. After this action, Holt Patrick now owns 300,000 shares of Amarin Corp ADR, valued at $312,315 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.01 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amarin Corp ADR stands at -28.66. The total capital return value is set at -14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -6.69, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.26. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.