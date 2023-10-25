ACM Research Inc (ACMR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACMR is $23.65, which is $4.65 above the current price. The public float for ACMR is 44.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACMR on October 25, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has jumped by 3.65 compared to previous close of 18.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its preliminary revenue range for the third quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market open on Friday, October 27, 2023, to coincide with reporting obligations of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen a -5.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.75% gain in the past month and a 52.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for ACMR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for ACMR’s stock, with a 45.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 143.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from McKechnie Mark, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 11. After this action, McKechnie Mark now owns 900 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Wang David H, the of ACM Research Inc, sale 85,116 shares at $17.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Wang David H is holding 504,018 shares at $1,504,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.