Abri SPAC I Inc (ASPA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ: ASPA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 134.25 compared to its previous closing price of 12.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 172.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 rating it as "hold," and 0 rating it as "sell."

The public float for ASPA is 0.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPA on October 25, 2023 was 10.16K shares.

ASPA’s Market Performance

The stock of Abri SPAC I Inc (ASPA) has seen a 172.04% increase in the past week, with a 169.54% rise in the past month, and a 183.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for ASPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 168.31% for ASPA’s stock, with a 186.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASPA Trading at 168.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 96.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.16%, as shares surge +173.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +170.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPA rose by +176.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, Abri SPAC I Inc saw 188.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPA

The total capital return value is set at -10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.46, with -4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Abri SPAC I Inc (ASPA), the company’s capital structure generated 34.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.49. Total debt to assets is 17.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Abri SPAC I Inc (ASPA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.