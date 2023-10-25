AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for ABCL is 197.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.35% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ABCL was 1.76M shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL)’s stock price has dropped by -7.42 in relation to previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ABCL–AbCellera to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023.

ABCL’s Market Performance

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has seen a -5.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.34% decline in the past month and a -45.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for ABCL’s stock, with a -41.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABCL Trading at -17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc saw -59.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 153,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on May 26. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,012,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc, valued at $997,728 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc, purchase 14,500 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 153,000 shares at $99,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value -6.14, with -4.72 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.