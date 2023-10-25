23andMe Holding Co (ME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) has dropped by -4.81 compared to previous close of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-24 that Genetics testing company 23andMe on Tuesday sent emails to several customers to inform them of a breach into the “DNA Relatives” feature that allowed them to compare ancestry information with users worldwide.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ME is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for ME is $4.25, which is $3.51 above the current price. The public float for ME is 288.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ME on October 25, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

ME’s stock has seen a -7.28% decrease for the week, with a -23.13% drop in the past month and a -58.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for 23andMe Holding Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.46% for ME’s stock, with a -59.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -26.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -21.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8650. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co saw -65.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 38,548 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Oct 19. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 1,284,976 shares of 23andMe Holding Co, valued at $31,397 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co, sale 38,548 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 1,284,976 shares at $32,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co stands at -104.06. The total capital return value is set at -35.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -42.72, with -33.80 for asset returns.

Based on 23andMe Holding Co (ME), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.67. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.