Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has dropped by -7.07 compared to previous close of 32.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Rise in fee income and lower provisions support Zions’ (ZION) Q3 earnings.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) is 5.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) is $37.66, which is $35.74 above the current market price. The public float for ZION is 145.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% of that float. On October 23, 2023, ZION’s average trading volume was 3.16M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

The stock of Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen a -13.34% decrease in the past week, with a -12.30% drop in the past month, and a -19.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for ZION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.73% for ZION’s stock, with a -16.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $34 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.12. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -39.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.